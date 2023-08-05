OLEAN —Lou Nuzzo, departmental generalist at Cutco Cutlery Corp., has retired after 22 years of service.
Nuzzo joined Cutco on Oct. 19, 2000, as an auto machine grinder. He was also an auto CNC-DD operator, group leader, assembler, wood shop operator, utility operator, packing clerk, high speed buffer, auto handle polisher, inspector, wiper, transfer polish machine operator and sport knife finisher, before assuming his current position on Feb. 12, 2021.
Nuzzo lives in Olean with his wife, Barbara. They have one daughter, Christina.