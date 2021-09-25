OLEAN — At last count, 62% of Cattaraugus County’s Pines nursing home employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the New York State Department of Health has mandated by midnight Monday.
That could account for as many as 100 employees spread over both the Olean and Machias Pines, including an unknown number nurses and certified health care aides.
“Cattaraugus County continues to encourage its Pines nursing home employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” County Administrator Jack Searles said Friday. “There are vaccine clinics today and again on Monday to try and encourage people to get the vaccine.”
Searles said, “We have until the end of the day Monday to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
The county nursing homes have paused any new admissions until the impact of the vaccine mandate on nursing home staff is clear.
Cattaraugus County Legislature has authorized County Attorney Ashley Milliman to file a lawsuit to try to block the mandate.
A federal judge in Utica issued a temporary restraining order Sept. 15 to block the state from enforcing the vaccine mandate for health care workers over claims that it violated their constitutional rights because there was no religious exemption. Arguments in the case will be heard on Tuesday.
Searles said there seems to be a lag with the reporting of vaccinated nursing home employees on the state website.
“Some employees are coming to our clinics, or coming forward with vaccination certificates,” Searles said. “We probably won’t know the number of nursing home employees who are vaccinated until after midnight Monday.”
Searles said he did not have current numbers or percentage of county nursing home employees who are vaccinated. Nursing home employees are supposed to have their first shot no later than Monday. Health department employees must have their first shot by Oct. 7.
“The number is changing daily,” he said. “I believe we are much better than the state website shows. On Monday we will be substantially better. There has been consistent improvement. We’re making progress.”
Deputy Administrator Kelly Reed, who oversees county nursing homes as the nursing homes administrator, was not available to comment.
“We still believe there should have at least been a religious option to the vaccination mandate,” Searles said.
That could be decided as early as Tuesday in Federal Court in Utica.
Searles said the county was disappointed that the state did not permit an opt out of the vaccine requirement for frequent testing. “We have done it for a year and a half. It is successful. It’s not right to completely ignore the concept of testing.”’
That is what is creating the current crisis at other nursing homes and hospitals throughout the state, Searles said. “Other venues including school have a testing opt out. The only standard we are being held to is the vaccine rates. We were not given due process here. It is a mandate upon us that is unconstitutional. We will continue to pursue our lawsuit with New York state on this.”
Searles added: “In the meantime, we will be doing everything in our power to encourage people to be vaccinated. I expect a number of individuals will not (get vaccinated).”
The state Department of Health directives on vaccines for nursing home employees does allow a medical exemption that must be signed by a doctor or physician’s assistant.
Searles said under the directive if a nursing home employe chooses not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, “they will not be allowed to work in the facility.”
Searles said the nursing home administration is “backstopping the staffing changes in shifts.” The nursing homes are a 24/7 operation with three shifts. The county has engaged at least three companies who recruit healthcare workers, including registered nurses, for nursing home and other long-term care facilities.
“Things are changing fast,” Searles said. “We’re making strong progress, but we’re not done yet. We have not been successful in recruiting additional staff to work in our facilities. Healthcare is a demand occupation. We are in open competition with every other medical provider in the area and region.”
Searles said the county’s first effort is the utilization of its own staff at the nursing homes. “If I have a shift that’s low on staff, I still need to provide quality services.”
County officials are working with union members on impact negotiations, Searles said. “The intent is to preserve individuals as employees of the county as long as we are able.”