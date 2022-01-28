BELMONT — The family of retired nurse practitioner Janet Burger Appier, who passed away Nov. 18 after several years of medical hardships, has established a scholarship in her honor and memory through the Allegany County Area Foundation.
This annually-funded award is available to students this year and is a precursor to a formal full endowment that will enable these awards to be available to the Andover and/or other area students every year from now on.
For this first year there will be two separate $1,000 awards to support students aspiring to become a nurse, or possibly go into some other medically related position. Priority will be to graduating seniors from Andover Central School, although in the absence of an applicant it will be opened to students from other schools.
Students can apply through the regular ACAF online application process (accessible through the ACAF website). They also can get additional information from their school guidance counselor.
A similar fund, also offering two $1,000 awards, is being established with the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes in Horseheads for students in that area that are going into nursing at Corning Community College, Elmira College or Arnot Ogden School of Nursing.
For more information, go to the Foundation website or contact them at at (607) 739-3900 or cmm@communityfund.org.
As the application deadlines are approaching for both programs students are urged to apply soon.
Appier became the second member of her family to go into nursing through St. James School of Nursing in Hornell — her older sister, Phyllis Burger Wilson, being the first. Family members said Appier always cherished her time at St. James and definitely was saddened when the school ultimately closed.
For about a year after graduating from St. James, Appier worked at two area hospitals and then married James Appier (also an Andover native) in 1967. The couple ultimately moved to the Corning/Elmira area where she worked in various longterm positions over the years and ultimately went on to earn her nurse practitioner’s license.
She was licensed as both a registered nurse and nurse practitioner in both New York and Pennsylvania, while she taught clinical studies at Elmira College for a couple of years.
"She literally touched hundreds of lives over her lifelong career with her dedication and willingness to go above and beyond to help care for and heal her patients," the family stated.
For information about contributing to the Janet Appier Memorial Scholarship or establishing a new fund, contact Bruce Campbell at ACAF via director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.