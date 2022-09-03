Jude Cooper

 Jude Cooper (left) worked as a Bell Telephone Company operator in the 1950s and '60s.

 Provided

WELLSVILLE — A long, long time ago in a world not so far away, there lived many who spent their days connecting people to the wider world when they asked, “Number please?”

"Number Please? The Days Before Cell Phones" is a program sponsored by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society taking place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Exhibition Room at the David A. Howe Library. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social