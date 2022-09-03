WELLSVILLE — A long, long time ago in a world not so far away, there lived many who spent their days connecting people to the wider world when they asked, “Number please?”
"Number Please? The Days Before Cell Phones" is a program sponsored by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society taking place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Exhibition Room at the David A. Howe Library. The public is invited to attend this free event.
The program features Jude Cooper, who was one of several dozen women who worked for "Ma Bell" (Bell Telephone Company) in Wellsville in the 1950s and 1960s — before the advent of self-dialing telephones and decades before cell phones were the norm.
Cooper came by her job naturally. She followed in the footsteps of both her mother and older sister, Barbara. She worked for the company for about five years.
“It was one of the most interesting jobs that I have ever had,” Cooper said.
She explained that the service located upstairs in the building at the south corner of Main and Madison streets was a 24/7 service and that it was broken up into several shifts. Each shift was covered by between 12 and 14 telephone operators depending on the time of day. Daytime hours were busier than overnight hours.
The operators, who asked “Number please?” when an individual line lit up on their switchboards, covered every telephone there was in Wellsville at that time. Their duty just wasn’t to connect Aunt Sally to her sister across town, their responsibilities went further than that.
Until the mid-1950s the combined Main Street firehall and village hall were located kitty-corner across the street from the telephone operator’s building. Madison Street extended no farther than Main Street. Cooper explained that when there was a fire, the fire chief would notify the telephone operators of the location. When the fire alarm sounded at the fire hall, firefighters would call the telephone operators and, using a special ID number would learn the location of the fire.
“Everyone knew the special number,” Cooper recalled.
The operators' role in emergency services didn’t stop there. There was also an emergency light mounted on a pole outside the operators' office. When the telephone operators would receive calls requesting the police, they would flip a switch turning on the light — kind of like the Bat Signal.
While there was no silhouette of a bat lighting up the night sky, Cooper said, “The light was high enough that it could be seen all over the village, and the police who were on patrol would see it and call in to find out what was the emergency.”
Cooper doesn’t recall how many telephones there were in Wellsville when she worked for Bell, but each phone had either a three-digit or four-digit call numbers. When the operators connected to the line, they would ask the caller what number they wanted to call. The operators could connect them to any other number worldwide. There were individual lines for callers within the village limits and party lines for callers living in the country. There were also separate telephone offices in Belfast, Bolivar and Fillmore.
Cooper said she is “tickled” by the way people are so connected to their cell phones today, saying, “Kids haven’t got a clue as to how to use older-style phones.”
The Nathaniel Dike Museum, home of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society, located on Dyke Street, has in its display older-style phones and an operator’s switch board. It is open from May through the end of October from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays or by appointment anytime by calling (585) 593-0606.