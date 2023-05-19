SALAMANCA — The NRA Foundation has awarded Salamanca High School a $900 grant to fund shot shells for the Trap Club.
“We are very excited about our youth trap club,” said coach Shawn Canon. “And pleased that the NRA is making an investment in the youths of our community.”
The Trap Club is open to any student 12 or older. Students would be taught firearm safety and practice to learn the art of trap shooting. The season usually opens up in February and runs through mid-April. Students practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays until competition begins in March. During the season, students compete against other schools on Tuesdays and still practice shoot on Thursdays.
Canon said participation numbers were down this year and encourages any students interested in the shooting sports, or would like to learn to safely shoot trap, to consider joining the Salamanca Trap Club.
