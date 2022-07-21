LITTLE VALLEY — Several Cattaraugus County lawmakers began getting phone calls soon after the county’s new construction and demolition debris rules went into effect July 1.
Do-it-yourselfers looking to dispose of construction and demolition debris found they were no longer accepted at refuse transfer stations except for the Salamanca station off Center Street.
Contractors with construction and demolition debris found themsleves with two options — none involving county transfer stations.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Public Works Committee, which had discussed limiting construction and demolition debris to the Salamanca transfer station, made a final decision in the spring to implement the policy that went into effect the first of this month.
There were two main reasons to limit the debris to the Salamanca station, Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said.
One reason is that Salamanca was the only transfer station with a scales to weigh loads. The charge for disposing of construction and demolition debris is $75 a ton and can be pro-rated for half a truckload. It was difficult to estimate how much a truck was carrying when it came to transfer stations other than Salamanca. The other stations are Portville, Allegany, Conewango, Dayton and Machias.
The other problem the construction and demolition debris was causing was wear and tear on the recycling equipment at the transfer stations, Ellis said. “It’s hard on our equipment,” she told legislators. The equipment wasn’t designed for that purpose.
Legislator Don Benson, R-Allegany, said he thought the new rules for disposing of the construction debris were not well advertised.
Ellis said pamphlets were distributed to vendors of refuse tickets and at transfer stations prior to the new rules on disposal of construction and demolition waste.
Legislator Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, said she had received a call from one city resident who was turned around at the Portville transfer station recently when they tried to dispose of a vinyl fence.
One legislator said the pamphlet was not being passed out at one station when he stopped there. Another legislator said they received one on their last visit.
Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, reminded Public Works Committee members he predicted the change was “not going to work out well” when they first discussed it.
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, said residents with construction and demolition debris were not being told they could dispose of it at the Cassela Waste Management facility, 225 Homer St. in Olean.
Ellis said that construction and demolition debris as well as trees and branches over 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet long can also be disposed of at County Line Recycling, 7023 Henrietta Road in Ashford.
The county no longer accepts large limbs or trees at the closed Farwell landfill yardwaste site in Ischua.
Ellis said she was surprised that most area contractors weren’t aware of the change in rules at the transfer stations.
No commercial or contractor construction and demolition debris will be accepted — even at the Salamanca transfer station. Only residents and property owners may dispose of the debris at Salamanca.
On Thursday, Ellis said the Refuse Division received an approved contractor list from the City of Olean and will contact the companies about the changes and their disposal options.
“We can’t just put it on the internet” and expect people to see it, one legislator said.
Ellis said press releases had been issued to notify the public of the upcoming change and had been published. Additional flyers on disposal of construction and demolition debris are being distributed to refuse ticket vendors and at refuse transfer stations, Ellis said.
The county’s waste coordinator had received calls complaining about restricting the residential construction and demolition waste disposal to the Salamanca transfer station, Ellis said.
Once the waste coordinator took the time to explain why the policy had been changed, “people seemed to be fine with it.”
Ellis said the information will be reposted on the county website and more flyers were being printed for distribution to the public.
Letters are being sent to local contractors reminding them of the need to find alternate disposal at a registered C&D handling and recycling facility, she added.