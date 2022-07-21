Transfer station

A resident disposes of a garbage bag at the Cattaraugus County refuse transfer station in Allegany. Private residents can now only dispose of construction debris at the transfer station in Salamanca.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

LITTLE VALLEY — Several Cattaraugus County lawmakers began getting phone calls soon after the county’s new construction and demolition debris rules went into effect July 1.

Do-it-yourselfers looking to dispose of construction and demolition debris found they were no longer accepted at refuse transfer stations except for the Salamanca station off Center Street.

