OLEAN — November ended up being the month with the fewest number of COVID-19 cases so far in 2022 — 312. There were also six deaths from the coronavirus last month.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s COVID-19 tally since March 2020 ended November with 23,858.
The 312 cases of COVID-19 for November is likely undercount, but health officials aren’t sure to what degree. Testing has trailed off to well below 1,000 tests a week and most at-home test kit results are unreported.
January holds the record this year with 4,739 cases, followed by May with 1,434 cases, February, 1,161; September, 852; August, 802; April, 740; October, 683; June, 479; March, 411, and July, 383.
The Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Community College Center, 260 N. Union St., Olean.
To register for the new bivalent booster that is designed to protect against some Omicron subvariants go online to www.cattco.org. Walk-ins are also accepted.
The boosters are also available at some physicians offices and local pharmacies.
The county’s average positivity over the latest seven-day period was 4.42%, down 2.48% from the prior seven-day period.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Cattaraugus County is a low transmission zone.
The CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and boosters, getting tested if you have symptoms and to wear a mask and isolate if you test positive. It also recommends wearing a mask if you are immune compromised or on public transportation.