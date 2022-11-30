OLEAN — November ended up being the month with the fewest number of COVID-19 cases so far in 2022 — 312. There were also six deaths from the coronavirus last month.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s COVID-19 tally since March 2020 ended November with 23,858.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social