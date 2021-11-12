OLEAN — Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday and Thursday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The death toll is now 159, including 20 so far in November.
Two of the deaths were reported on Wednesday — a 35-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. A 78-year-old man died on Wednesday from COVID-19.
December 2020 was the worst month of the pandemic with 1,427 cases and 29 deaths. In February 2021 there were 30 deaths, but under 600 cases for the month. In October, there were 1,283 cases and 18 deaths. November is on track to be the worst month of the pandemic in terms of both illnesses and deaths from COVID-19.
There were also 178 new cases of the coronavirus reported since Tuesday — 103 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday — raising the toll this month to 656 cases in the first 11 days. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,968.
Thursday’s daily positivity was 12.7% and the seven-day rolling average was 9.6%, compared to the statewide daily average of 3% and the seven-day rolling average of 2.9%.
The Finger Lakes region has surpassed Western New York for the highest daily average, but only slightly. The seven-day rolling average of the five Western New York counties was 7% compared to 7.2% for the Finger Lakes.
The health department is following 650 active cases, 44 who are hospitalized and 845 in contact quarantine.
In the past two days, the southeastern part of the county, which accounts for 48.5% of the total cases, has reported 59 new cases for a total of 4,349.
The southwest part of the county had 41 new cases since Tuesday for a total of 1,721; the northeast had 48 new cases for a total of 1,657 and the northwest had 30 new cases for a total of 1,241.
Ninety-seven of the new cases were women and 81 were men.
Of the 178 new cases reported in the past two days, 141 of the people were unvaccinated, while 37 were fully vaccinated. This reflects a waning of the vaccine over time and the need for a booster. Vaccinated individuals are less likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalization if they contract COVID-19.
There are 35,650 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 38,632 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 60.3% of the 18 and older population and 50.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Watkins said the county now has 60% of its 18 and older population and 49.9% of the entire population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including school clinics to vaccinate students ages 5-11, which was approved by the CDC last week:
Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 15 — Allegany-Limestone School, 3:30 p.m. first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 16 — Randolph Central School, 2 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m. first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Nov. 18 — Salamanca School District, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 19 — Ellicottville Central School, 3 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 20 — Portville Central School, 10 a.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 23 — Gowanda Central School, 3:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 29 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: