There's nothing like a fresh coating of light snow to brighten the scenery driving across Cattaraugus County's Amish country.

Driving through the western part of the county, one sees many images of Amish life — from black buggies to long lines of clothes drying in the breeze and children going to school.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social