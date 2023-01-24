There's nothing like a fresh coating of light snow to brighten the scenery driving across Cattaraugus County's Amish country.
Driving through the western part of the county, one sees many images of Amish life — from black buggies to long lines of clothes drying in the breeze and children going to school.
An early winter caught some farmers with shakes of corn still piled in the field. Milk cans sit outside barns waiting to be picked up.
Amish life may slow a little in the winter but doesn't stop.
MEANWHILE, a winter weather advisory is in effect for 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in Cattaraugus County and throughout Western New York, with mixed precipitation expected — including ice.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo said a few hundredths of an inch of ice was possible early in the Southern Tier, then snow with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
The precipitation could potentially switch to rain by Wednesday evening but with snow returning later Wednesday night and Thursday as colder air moves back across Western New York. The NWS said plan on slippery road conditions for both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
