Nothin' but setting up nets

Volunteers set up two of the dozen portable backboards and hoops for the annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on and near Delaware Avenue in Olean this weekend. The Macker kicked off Friday evening with the Corporate Cup and runs through Sunday afternoon. In all, 446 players and 112 teams were set to hit the pavement.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

Local & Social