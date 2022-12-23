ERIE, Pa. — With 13 years of experience in financial services, TJ Hesch has been named regional senior vice president- controller for the trust services division of Northwest Bank.
In his role, Hesch is responsible for the oversight and performance of all accounting processes and procedures for trust services.
Prior to joining Northwest, Hesch served as vice president of finance at NewFi Lending headquartered in Emeryville, Calif.
Hesch is a graduate of Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in accounting. Hesch is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association and Wharton School of Business, Graduate School of Banking. He holds the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA) designations.
Also joining the Northwest trust services team are vice president, senior portfolio manager, Corey Piel and trust officers Kristen Testa and Jena Lugo.
As senior portfolio manager, Piel is responsible for the development, implementation and ongoing management of investment portfolios for individuals and not-for-profits. Also, Piel is a member of Northwest’s Trust Investment Committee and its Investment Strategy Committee, which are responsible for the development of investment strategy, policy and procedures.
Piel comes to Northwest with 15 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently serving as a relationship manager at PNC Private Bank. He is a graduate of Westminster College of New Wilmington, where he earned his degree in history.
Testa brings more than 10 years of experience to Northwest, most recently serving as partner of Nesper, Ferber DiGiacomo and Grimm, LLP, where she concentrated her legal practice in trusts and estates.
As trust officer, Testa will work with individuals, families and charitable organizations to provide trust administrative services. She will be based in Northwest’s office located in Amherst, N.Y.
She earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and policy studies from Syracuse University and her law degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.
Lugo brings 15 years of trust experience to Northwest, most recently serving as trust officer for TrustBank in Phoenix, Ariz. She will serve trust clients from Northwest’s office in Bellevue.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rasmussen University and she is also a certified trust and financial advisor.