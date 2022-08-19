COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bancshares Inc. and Northwest Bank announced that Louis J. Torchio has been appointed president and chief executive officer of both companies.
Torchio joined Northwest Bank in 2018, most recently serving as senior executive vice president of retail lending and business banking.
Torchio brings more than 31 years of experience in the banking industry to his position as president and CEO. Prior to joining Northwest, he held senior leadership and executive committee positions at both regional and community banks, including the former Charter One Bank, Bank One and Mellon Bank.
At Northwest Bank, Torchio led the transformation and scaling of the residential lending and indirect lending groups, which generated significant fee income and balance sheet growth. Additionally, he launched an initiative to further develop and expand the business banking and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending divisions.
Torchio is a graduate of Fairmont State University in West Virginia, where he earned degrees in business administration and computer science. In addition, he earned a master's in business administration in finance and financial services management at Franklin University of Columbus.
Meanwhile, William W. Harvey Jr., who served as interim president and CEO since the passing of Northwest’s chairman, president and CEO, Ronald J. Seiffert, on May 24, has been named chief operating officer in addition to his responsibilities as chief financial officer.
Prior to his assuming the position of interim president and CEO, Harvey served for 20 years as CFO. He has been employed by Northwest since 1996.
Both Torchio and Harvey have been appointed to the Northwest Bancshares and Bank board of directors. Timothy B. Fannin, who has served as interim chairman of the board since the passing of Seiffert, will continue in the role as chairman.
“(Tochio's) strong familiarity with our organization and depth of industry experience make him the ideal person to lead Northwest Bank into its next era as a growing, successful and independent financial institution," Fannin said. "As we continue to execute our strategic plan, the board of directors and I are excited about what the future holds for Northwest under the extremely capable leadership of Lou, Bill and the rest of our Northwest executive leadership team.”
Torchio said he was "humbled and honored" to receive the appointment.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with colleagues across the bank as we continue our pursuit of excellence for our customers and our team members in every aspect of our organization and work to maximize shareholder return as we remain mindful of our risk profile in an ever-changing economic environment," he said.