As the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Alle-Catt Wind Energy are discussing mitigation measures for bald eagles and northern long-eared bats, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reclassified the bats as endangered.
Measures to limit deaths of American bald eagles and northern long-eared bats — both found near the 30,000 acres under lease for the 116-turbine Alle-Catt wind farm — are under discussion between Invenergy, the developer of the Alle-Catt project, and DEC.
Alle-Catt Wind Energy needs to have a Net Conservation Benefit Plan (NCBP) approved by DEC as part of requirements set by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. Alle-Catt sought several extensions over the past two years, blaming DEC for dragging its feet.
DEC officials noted Invenergy received approval from the Siting Board on June 3, 2020, but declined to participate in any discussions on the NCBPs beforehand. NYSDEC first received Invenergy’s draft NCBPs on April 1, 2022, approximately two years after the projects were certified.
A letter from the DEC’s office of General Counsel earlier this year indicated that Invenergy filed multiple requests for extensions for both the Alle-Catt project in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties and Invenergy’s Canisteo Wind project, “citing ongoing consultations with NYSDEC as the basis for its request, when in fact, there had been no attempt by Invenergy to contact the Department.”
“While NYSDEC does not dispute that the development of an NCBP which meets all regulatory standards can occasionally be a complex process, Department staff has worked diligently and in good faith with all Article 10 project sponsors in development of required NCBPs,” the DEC’s General Counsel’s Office wrote to the siting board. “Indeed, in most other Article 10 proceedings similar to the ones involved here, other applicants have managed the required NCBP development process without issue or without the need for numerous extensions of Certificate requirements.”
On Tuesday, the Fish and Wildlife Service moved the northern long-eared bat, found in a dozen Cattaraugus County towns as well as northern Allegany County; New York state; and 37 other states into the endangered category of the Endangered Species Act.
The villain in the case of the bat species is white-nose syndrome, a viral disease that occurs the caves where the bats hibernate across the country.
The tips of the wind turbines proposed for Alle-Catt by Invenergy would rise up to 600 feet above the ground. There are 21 turbines proposed in Farmersville and 33 in Freedom in Cattaraugus County; 36 in Centerville and 13 in Rushford in northern Allegany County and 13 in Arcade in Wyoming County. Underground electrical cables would connect the turbines to transmission lines to connect tio the electrical grid.
The Net Conservation Benefit Plan being addressed by Invenergy and DEC is expected to involve replacement habitat. It’s unclear how the wind company will mitigate the turbine blades striking bald eagles or the now endangered northern long-eared bat.
It’s also not clear how the northern long-eared bat’s new endangered listing will impact mitigation talks between DEC and Invenergy.
While Invenergy faces a steep climb to get a DEC permit for "taking" bald eagles and northern long-eared bats, there are more than 130 other compliance filings required by the siting board's approval.
Great Valley attorney Gary Abraham, who represents Concerned Citizens of Centerville and a Farmersville Amish group opposed to the proposed Alle-Catt wind farm, said he and other attorneys are scratching their heads over the number of compliance filings that have not been submitted to the siting board by Invenergy.
There's also the Article 7 application for a 9-mile transmission line to Arcade, which has yet to be completed, Abraham said
Dennis Galluzzo of Concerned Citizens of Rushford wrote to the siting board in March 2022 asking why Invenergy had requested multiple extensions for the Net Conservation Benefits Plan.
“As I am just a lay person not a lawyer I am requesting an explanation from the Siting Board regarding why no information supporting Alle-Catt’s continual request for an extension is provided. It appears that this is the fifth request for more time, and Alle-Catt has still not provided any reason why it needs more time,” Galluzzo wrote in the letter.
“Has Alle-Catt been unable to locate suitable land to mitigate its project's harm to habitat for eagles, bats and grassland birds?" the letter continued. "What efforts has Alle-Catt made to find such mitigation lands? Does Alle-Catt have any correspondence with NYSDEC indicating the efforts it has made? Or, has Alle-Catt simply been unable to negotiate for the acquisition of such lands from private landowners?”
If built, the 340-megawatt Alle-Catt project would generate enough electricity to power 134,000 average-sized homes. Invenergy stresses the $78 million the project would generate in property taxes over 20 years and $3.2 million in annual payments to local governments.
Last year, Invenergy asked the Public Service Commission — and later the state siting board — to impose a road-use agreement on Cattaraugus County. Invenergy plans to use some county roads to haul oversize material to turbine sites, but must first come to an agreement with the county Public Works Department and ultimately the county legislature.
The siting board did not impose a road use agreement between the county and Invenergy as requested and it remains unresolved.
County Public Works officials asked for an extensive list of materials from Alle-Catt in order to make decisions regarding the request. Invenergy has made road use agreements with the towns involved as well as Allegany and Wyoming counties.
County lawmakers previously instructed the Industrial Development Agency not to accept applications from large commercial wind farms like Alle-Catt.