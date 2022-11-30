As the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Alle-Catt Wind Energy are discussing mitigation measures for bald eagles and northern long-eared bats, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reclassified the bats as endangered.

Measures to limit deaths of American bald eagles and northern long-eared bats — both found near the 30,000 acres under lease for the 116-turbine Alle-Catt wind farm — are under discussion between Invenergy, the developer of the Alle-Catt  project, and DEC.

