U.S. Border Patrol agents in New York and Vermont continue to encounter families illegally crossing in bitterly cold weather with children, like this couple with an 8-month and 2-year-old, in Newport, Vt.

The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and New York and parts of New England, officials say.

The number of illegal border crossers is tiny compared with those entering the country illegally from Mexico, but the death of the man who entered Vermont from Quebec late Sunday marked the area's first death in recent memory of someone who crossed into the U.S. illegally. His entry took place in an area near Derby Line about 50 miles southeast of Montreal.

