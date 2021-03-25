It appears the U.S. Supreme Court would be the last hurdle standing in the path of the Northern Access pipeline.
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City ruled against an appeal by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which sought to stop the project.
National Fuel Gas filed an application for the 96-mile pipeline — from McKean County in Pennsylvania to Elma in Erie County — in 2015. At that time it was called Northern Access 2017 and its cost was estimated at $500 million.
The DEC, which the court said was “flimflammed” by National Fuel Gas over the one-year review timeline of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has not decided whether to appeal the court’s unanimous decision.
The DEC and NFG officials had agreed to an extension of the timeline, but NFG later backed out. FERC ruled the parties did not have the authority to extend the one-year period DEC had to rule on a permit for the pipeline project. This was the basis for the court challenge by NFG.
DEC officials had denied the Northern Access permit to cross 192 streams between the New York-Pennsylvania line near Ceres and the Erie County terminus point.
The pipeline would start in Sergeant Township south of Smethport in McKean County, wind north to the east of Eldred and cross under the Allegheny River near Ceres in the town of Genesee in Allegany County.
From there, the 24-inch pipeline would go north and west, crossing into Cattaraugus County in the town of Portville. The line would hook into the compressor station north of Interstate 86 in Hinsdale. From there it would pass through parts of the towns of Ischua, Franklinville, Machias and Yorkshire before crossing Cattaraugus Creek west of Yorkshire Corners.
The 75-foot-wide pipeline route would mostly follow existing utility rights of way.
The pipeline would move gas from affiliate Seneca Resources Co. LLC-operated wells in northwest Pennsylvania to markets in New York, Canada, the Northeast and the Midwest. In addition from FERC, the project has had approval from Pennsylvania for years.
Karen Merkel of National Fuel Gas corporate communications said the company “is very pleased with the results and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s thorough decision today regarding our Northern Access project.”
National Fuel Gas “has committed to meet or exceed all safety codes and environmental protective measures in the construction and operation of this project,” Merkel said. “With these measures in place, the project will not put at risk or endanger any water resources or surrounding environments.”
Merkel agreed the ruling “certainly clears the most significant hurdle facing the continued development of the Northern Access project.”
No project timeline has been determined, Merkel added. FERC had set a February 2022 deadline for completion of the pipeline and had rejected a NFG request to extend the deadline to December 2024.
The DEC “is disappointed with the Second Circuit decision,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday. “The DEC denied National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc.’s request for a state Water Quality Certificate because the proposed project would fail to meet state quality standards and we will continue to vigorously defend our authority to protect New York State’s water quality resources.”
No decision has yet been made, but DEC said it is “reviewing the court’s ruling and assessing all legal options to prevent this project from impacting New York’s environmental resources.”
The state’s legal option is whether or not to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
The DEC decision in 2016 to deny the permit for the pipeline was based on a review that determined the project would not meet water-quality standards.
Diana Strablow, a spokeswoman for the Sierra Club’s Niagara Group, which joined the DEC in challenging the FERC approval of the pipeline, vowed to continue the fight.
Strablow said FERC’s denial of an extension for NFG may give pipeline opponents an opening. FERC had approved the project in 2017 as long as it showed it had regulatory approval or the DEC had waived the regulations for the pipeline.