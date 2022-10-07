North Union streetscape project completed with ribbon-cutting

OLEAN — Nearly six years ago on a cold, windy mid-October day, city officials cut the ceremonial ribbon signaling the end of the North Union Street construction project that brought roundabouts to the main thoroughfare.
On Friday — with similar weather as the backdrop — the progress continues as a group of many of the same figures and some new faces gathered in front of the Olean Municipal Building to mark another significant accomplishment to the downtown business district.
“The weather hasn’t changed much on North Union Street,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “Under construction again this year, we are here to celebrate the new and improved North Union Street.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the conclusion of the North Union Streetscape Improvement project following major renovations as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) for the city.
The intent of the $1.1 million project is to transform Olean’s downtown into a vibrant district and helping to attract the next generation of New Yorkers to invest and live in Olean.
Named a Round 2 winner in 2017, the city was selected through a competitive process to receive $10 million in DRI funding administered by various New York state agencies to help transform downtown, Aiello said.
Other projects that received DRI funding include the First National Bank building — now the Manny Hanny building — the Old Library Restaurant & Inn, Four Mile Brewing and the African American Center for Cultural Development. A downtown revitalization and rehabilitation fund was also established to encourage and support investment in downtown properties.
STATE OFFICIALS REACT
While some work was not done by Friday due to materials shortages, the bulk of the latest project is finished. The fire pits, the plaza at the Olean Municipal Building, sidewalk repairs and fountain lighting are in place, Aiello said. Improved lighting at crosswalks along the corridor are already in use.
“I started calling North Union Street here the ‘Garden District.’ It’s really been remade in the image of a vibrant, 21st-century city,” said Benjamin Bidell, revitalization specialist at the New York Department of State Office of Planning, Development & Community Infrastructure.
Bidell said as city neighborhoods are renovated and rehabbed all the time, the places people live in are what they make of them, and local officials have done a tremendous job remaking Olean.
Among the numerous projects submitted for consideration, Bidell said Olean received $5.45 million for five public works projects that also include improvements to South Union Street, West State Street, East State Street and Oak Hill Park.
“We’re helping to give Olean the shot in the arm in needs to become the best version of itself as we move into the 21st century and attract new residents and new businesses here,” he added.
State Sen. George Borello, R-Sunset Bay, who could not attend the ceremony, said in a statement that the North Union project "continues the city’s resurgence. This project has revitalized the business district, making North Union Street an inviting destination for shoppers and pedestrians. This project has enhanced residents’ quality of life.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the most recent renovations add features that make the downtown even more vibrant and inviting.
“These additions complement the attractions that have already received funding and upgrades to make the city a great place to visit and to call home," he said. "I couldn’t be more pleased with the results of this initiative.”
LOCAL SUPPORTERS
Hundreds of people have contributed to the revitalization of North Union over the years.
Aiello said Olean is blessed because there are numerous people and organizations who are willing to use their talents and abilities to help us solve problems and enhance the quality of life, noting the Olean Beautification Committee as one of several.
“Their feedback and their hard work digging, weeding and watering have transformed the gardens from a weedy mess to an eye-catching, seasonal changing botanical delight,” the mayor said.
Aiello also thanked the various contractors who made the project possible, including lead contractor Benson Construction and Development as well as Kel-Kur Electric Contracting.
Aiello said the backdrop of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first North Union reconstruction project in 2016 was the dark, uninhabited Manny Hanny building. Six years later, it’s an active construction site wrapping up years of work, residents now live in the building and the lights shining at night illuminate the architecture and detail of downtown.
“It is visible proof that all of these efforts are making Olean a better place for the next generation to live and work in,” the mayor said.