North Union streetscape project completed with ribbon-cutting

A dozen Olean and regional officials cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday signaling the conclusion of the $1.1 million North Union Streetscape Improvement project following major renovations as part of the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative for the city.

OLEAN — Nearly six years ago on a cold, windy mid-October day, city officials cut the ceremonial ribbon signaling the end of the North Union Street construction project that brought roundabouts to the main thoroughfare.

On Friday — with similar weather as the backdrop — the progress continues as a group of many of the same figures and some new faces gathered in front of the Olean Municipal Building to mark another significant accomplishment to the downtown business district.

