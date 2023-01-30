OLEAN — A pet dog was killed as three families escaped from an early Monday morning apartment house fire on North Third Street without injury.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:31 a.m. to 235 N. Third Street for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the attic area. Using a 1 ¾ hose line, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before it spread to the other floors.
City police reported all occupants had evacuated before firefighters made their attack. All escaped without injury, but a pet dog perished in the fire. Firefighters reported that Believers Chapel provided support and shelter for the displaced occupants.
A total of three families were displaced due to the fire, and damage to the structure was estimated to be $10,000 with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the property is owned by Thomas C. Smith of Olean. The circa 1900 two-story house is assessed at $50,000. City records acquired by the Times Herald in 2018 indicate the property was registered under the city’s rental property registry with two rental units.
The city fire department responded with two engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a support vehicle totaling 12 firefighters. Weston Mills, Allegany and Portville fire departments assisted with coverage and scene support. All units returned to service at 4:13 a.m.
