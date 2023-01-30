City of Olean Fire Department

OLEAN — A pet dog was killed as three families escaped from an early Monday morning apartment house fire on North Third Street without injury.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:31 a.m. to 235 N. Third Street for a reported structure fire. Arriving three minutes later, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the attic area. Using a 1 ¾ hose line, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before it spread to the other floors.

