OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s second Nonprofit Link and Learn Seminar, “How to Discuss Planned Giving with Donors,” will be led by local attorney Tyler Threehouse on Nov. 13 via Zoom.
Threehouse, who specializes in asset protection and estate planning, will talk about how to speak to donors and prospective donors about planned giving, including suggestions for how donors can set up their estate plans to properly allow for planned gifts.
The webinar will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Organizations can register for the webinar at www.cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series. Registration is free, but will be required to attend the workshop.
Threehouse, who serves as a CRCF board member as well, will also discuss how to talk to donors about estate planning to protect their assets and maximize their charitable contributions to continue their legacy. Topics will include trusts and wills as well as a brief overview of the estate administration process.
This webinar is the second and final of this year’s series, said Buchheit, but the Foundation will continue to offer Link and Learn Seminars in the future.