OLEAN — A cold-weather shelter and services to assist those who are homeless are being considered for East State Street.
Officials with Recovery Options Made Easy told the Olean Common Council on Tuesday that they are planning to submit a zoning variance request to the city Zoning Board of Appeals for 201 E. State St., replacing the nonprofit’s current offices in Holiday Park Center and creating an overnight facility for cold nights to house and connect with the area’s homeless population.
Toni Taylor, director of housing and peer services for ROME, told the council that the six-county agency has joined Code Blue, which aims to provide temporary shelter for homeless people when temperatures drop below freezing. The group would look to have 10 to 12 beds for those evenings, and expand offerings beyond just a roof.
“We want to link them with providers,” Taylor said, “follow through and really track the data for the continuum of care for the chronic homelessness issue we’re having in Cattaraugus County.”
She noted that since 2021 the homeless population “has raised 200%, the majority having mental health diagnoses, substance addiction and chronic health conditions that aren’t being addressed. … They won’t come get help, and this is going to offer a safe place to come in, warm up … and get linked to resources in our community.”
The shelter would come as the number of hotels and motels in the area have declined to provide rooms to the Department of Social Services for homeless people on cold nights.
“We would serve all of Cattaraugus County, but the data does show that the large percentage is right here,” Taylor said after being asked if homeless persons from outside the city would be brought to the center. The individuals would be transported back to their town of origin after the evening, she added.
A major concern keeping people away from help, Taylor said, has been stigma, and “stigma is something we have been fighting for many, many years,” but “if they feel this is their community, and they feel like they’re getting the help they need, they will invest in the community.”
Several aldermen spoke in favor of a temporary site.
Committee chair Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, indicated a number of issues with homeless individuals in the city and he supports efforts to help those in need.
“We have people we know by name because of their behaviors,” adding the planned site “is the kind of thing that gives us the chance to change it.”
Getting more accurate data on those who are homeless has been a problem in the region, said Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, which hinders grant applications to help provide services.
“We truly lack being able to show the chronicity of our homeless population,” she said.
The property is owned by Kevin Dougherty, a former city alderman, who encouraged ROME to speak at the council to dispel rumors on the project and inform the aldermen when residents ask them questions. Believed to be the oldest structure in the city, the former church was previously considered for the African American Center for Cultural Development during the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which was later moved to a North Barry Street property.
Under a 2015 revision of the city code, shelters are defined as a building providing minimal supportive services and intended to provide temporary housing for homeless persons, domestic violence victims or other transient individuals.
The East State Street structure is located in the City Center zoning district, which does not allow shelters as a permitted use. The Zoning Board of Appeals would need to issue a variance to allow such a property use.