SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Fire Department quickly contained an apartment fire Tuesday night at Cattaraugus Community Action at 25 Jefferson St.
The fire was reported at 9:38 p.m. and the first firefighter arrived about four minutes later, Fire Chief Nick Bocharski said. Firefighters found smoke coming from a third-story apartment.
Bocharski said firefighters moved quickly and controlled the fire in 10 minutes.
Salamanca Fire Department investigators determined an accidental cooking fire as the origin, Bocharski said. Damage was contained to the apartment, with an estimate at under $25,000, including the structure and contents.
Other occupants were notified of the fire by a fire alarm and quickly evacuated the building before firefighters' arrival, Bocharski said.
The occupants of the apartment at the time of fire were River Rosinski and Jasmine Smith, Bocharski said. No injuries were reported.
Assisting Salamanca Fire Department on the scene were the Kill Buck Fire Department, Salamanca Police Department and Seneca Emergency Medical Services, Bocharski said.
The Seneca Nation's Allegany Territory volunteer firefighters were on standby at their firehouse.