OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce leaders hope to continue the long tradition of honoring the best and brightest this fall, even amid a global pandemic.
Chamber officials reported Wednesday that nominations are open for the top awards to be given at the 115th annual Chamber dinner, currently set for Nov. 5.
“Each year, the dinner committee looks forward to receiving nomination submissions and adding new names to the long list of past award recipients,” said Meme Yanetsko, the chamber’s COO. “Reviewing nominations reminds us of the unceasing commitment to the greater Olean area that our members have.”
However, this year is seeing a twist due to the global pandemic.
Still to be decided is the location for the dinner.
“This event normally sees between 250 and 300 attendees,” she said. “We realize COVID may still be with us in November which means restaurant capacity will be at half. We are looking at options for in-restaurant and offsite (ZOOM) capabilities for our attendees.”
The L.O.U.I.E. — Love of Olean, United in Enterprise — Award is bestowed upon an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities which were embodied in the life of Louis Marra. The 2019 winner was Brian O’Connell Jr.
The criteria for a L.O.U.I.E. nomination is as follows: the nominee must be in, or have been in, a leadership capacity of a business, industry or organization; the nominee’s management or leadership style must foster a positive work environment; the nominee’s career and civic involvement must exemplify an admiration for the greater Olean area; the nominee may not be a sitting member of the chamber’s Board of Directors or an elected public official who is currently holding office; and the nominee must be employed by, or retired from, a chamber member business or organization.
The award marks the 32nd since its 1990 inception. The award is named after Louis “Louie” Marra, who was best known as the owner of the Old Library Restaurant, but spearheaded community efforts from saving the former Pennsylvania Railroad depot to reviving the annual Santa Claus Lane celebration.
The Enterprising Business Award is presented to a business or a non-profit organization, which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory. The 2019 Enterprising Business Award was presented to both Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant. Also recognized with the Presidential Award was the Olean Family YMCA.
The nominee must be a member of the chamber; demonstrate a well-planned, thorough and serious approach to its development as a business; and subscribe to a consistent understanding of market factors.
A nomination form must be completed and submitted to the chamber by noon on Sept. 18 to nominate an individual for the LO.U.I.E. Award or a business or non-profit organization for the Enterprising Business award. Forms are available at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., Olean, and online at oleanny.com.
For more information on the annual dinner, contact the chamber at 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.
