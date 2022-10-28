BRADFORD, Pa. — It’s been more than 2½ years since Joshua Ramos, 19, was beaten, tortured and left for dead in the woods of Potter County.
The three suspects in the case — Felicia Cary, 36, of Galeton, Kyle Moore, 31, of Galeton, and Krysten Crosby, 23, of Tioga — have each been incarcerated since their arrest in July of 2020.
In Cary’s case, jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Potter County Court. There is no word on when a trial would be held.
No trials have been set, and the cases are slowly winding through the legal system. Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson, while not available on Thursday, has told media there is a tremendous amount of discovery in the case, which is time consuming to review, copy and provide to the defense attorneys. He indicated last year that the death penalty is still on the table in all three cases.
The three defendants are charged with murder of the first, second and third degrees, conspiracy, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. All have been appointed counsel, with the cost of the defense borne by the county. In 2021, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency provided a $60,000 grant to cover the cost of experts for each of the defendants.
Because Watson can seek the death penalty in the cases, each defendant must have two attorneys, one of which is certified by Pennsylvania to handle capital cases.
Crosby is represented by Joseph Ryan of Reynoldsville and Eric Gurney of Wellsboro. Moore is represented by Edward Rymsza of Williamsport and Thomas Walrath of Wellsboro. Cary is represented by Chris Pentz of Clearfield and Walter Stenhach, Potter County public defender.
All three defendants have outstanding pretrial motions yet to be heard. Those motions were not released Thursday by the Potter County Clerk of Courts office when The Era asked for copies, even though the docket did not indicate the motions had been sealed.
According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, and to the criminal complaints in the cases, Ramos, who grew up in foster homes in New Jersey, had been dating Crosby. They, along with several other people, were living at a residence in Galeton. In late March 2020, Crosby and Ramos had some sort of disagreement, and he allegedly pushed her.
According to the complaints, Crosby, Cary, Moore, Ramos and a fifth person — whose name was redacted — were at a home in Galeton. The fifth person, who eventually came forward to tell police about the alleged murder, told police that Cary and Crosby were smashing dishes, with Cary using a bat for smashing. A short time later, Moore punched Ramos, knocking him to the floor, and began kicking him in the ribs; soon all three were striking and swearing at him, the complaint stated.
Court records indicate they beat him for about an hour, then began humiliating him.
The complaint stated that they then all got into a van and told Ramos to lie down in the third-row seat. They drove to Ole Bull State Park in Stewardson Township, but, concerned they would be spotted on a trail camera, they started driving to Whitman Road in Harrison Township.
On the way there, the van was pulled over by a Westfield Borough Police officer — with Ramos lying in the third seat under a blanket — for a loud exhaust, according to court records. They were issued a verbal warning and sent on their way.
When they arrived at Whitman Road, Crosby, Cary and Moore allegedly took Ramos into the woods. They were gone for about two hours, and came back without Ramos, the witness told police. On the way back, the three told the witness they had left Ramos in the woods, and began to brag about their actions. The witness told police he heard the three talking about “how tough the victim was and that he wouldn’t die,” the complaint stated.
On July 6, after the alleged crime was reported to state police by the fifth person, Ramos’ body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Harrison Rooks Road and Whitman Road in Harrison Township.
The defendants were quickly arrested, and have been held without bail ever since.