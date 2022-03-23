OLEAN — Officials in the Olean City School District Tuesday received an update on the budget for the 2022-23 school year, which could be looking at $47.3 million spending plan with no increase to the tax levy.
Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta said while the budget presented Tuesday is increasing roughly 8.4%, the district’s revenues are also increasing without raising taxes.
“The tax levy for residents of the Olean City School District will not change,” she noted.
Bilotta broke the budget down into three categories — administration, which makes up about 13% or $6.15 million of the budget; program, about 71% or $33.58 million; and capital; about 16% or $7.57 million.
Much of the increases across the budget — as is the case in school districts throughout New York state — are primarily coming from increases in salaries and benefits, specifically health care and retirement.
The administration portion of the budget is seeing about an 8% increase of nearly $500,000, Bilotta said, which covers everything from school board and various office expenses to legal services and public information costs. In additional to personnel expenses, other increases for administration include some BOCES public relations and printing services.
“This is a perfect example of leveraging our purchasing power through BOCES, who are able to buy services for personnel that would not otherwise be fulltime,” she said. “This is a great opportunity where we can take advantage of that good budgeting.”
The program portion of the budget also has the biggest expenses with instructional costs — the teachers in the classrooms teaching students — and is increasing about $2.5 million overall. Bilotta said it also includes anything co-curricular and extracurricular like clubs and events as well as parts of the transportation costs, which are seeing major increases.
“Anybody who owns a vehicle is seeing it in their own pockets,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’re see it as well.”
However, Bilotta said many of the district’s transportation expenses qualify for financial aid, which the district will see returned in the 2023-24 budget.
Other increases besides personnel are in the special education program, which Bilotta said is due in part to higher special ed enrollment in the district than in previous years. She said increases are also seen in equipment and supply purchases, special patrol officers services and more college-level classes for students.
“Our kids are really fortunate to have these opportunities,” she said. “We also have an increased number of students attending BOCES programs, specifically CTE programs.”
Although the district’s overall BOCES expenses are going up about 11.35%, Bilotta noted that nearly the entire amount will be reimbursed the following year through an increase in BOCES aid.
The capital portion of the budget, which relates to all of the district’s buildings and grounds and what goes into maintaining and operating them, is expecting to increase about 9.4%. Bilotta said some of the expenses are purchasing a new school bus, debt services for capital projects and, most notably this year, a major increase in utilities.
“We’ve been really hit hard the last two months, so we are projecting for increased expenses next year too,” she said. “We’re hoping that’s an area that, at the end of the year, maybe we won’t have spent all of that.”
The district is also planning to conduct a Building Condition Survey that is due in 2023 as required by the state. Bilotta said the cost of that is offset by building aid the following year.
With no change in the tax levy, the district is seeing increased revenues primarily in state and federal aids, which make up nearly 70% of the budget, mostly in Foundation Aid, EXCEL Aid and Medicaid, Bilotta said.
In addition to the budget, residents will have the opportunity to vote on increasing the district’s capital vehicle reserve to keep up with the cost of replacing buses. Bilotta said the price of buses are increasing behind the reserve’s current level, and their goal is to be able to fund new buses for the next decade.
About $503,000 will be moved into the $2 million capital vehicle reserve. However, the state will reimburse the district about 90% of the costs of a new bus with Transportation Aid.
Also on the ballot will be the election of three school board terms — two seats set to expire June 30 and one interim that filled a vacated seat in 2021 through the end of that seat’s term.
The annual budget vote and board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the Olean Intermediate Middle School gymnasium.