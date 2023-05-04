PORTVILLE — The $25.3 million 2023-24 Portville Central School District budget does not include a tax levy increase for the third year in a row.
Members of the Portville Board of Education conducted a public budget review Tuesday.
As part of the $18.2 million in state aid the district will receive in the coming school year, an additional $1.9 million in foundation aid will make that fully funded, according to District Superintendent Thomas Simon.
Since the state started withholding some Foundation Aid in the aftermath of the Great Recession, the district was left underfunded by up to $38.3 million, an average of $2.3 million a year.
Simon said the budget was up $2.8 million or 12.6% from the 2022-23 budget. The $2.2 million state aid increase was up 14.2%. State aid makes up about 72% of the budget, up from 66% five years ago.
Similarly, property taxes — which will see no increase for the fifth time in 10 years — will represent 19% of budget revenues, down from 25% only five years ago.
The budget includes a $100,000 capital outlay for a bus cleaning station and a sewage and dump system at the bus garage. If the state permits an increase to $250,000, the budget would include funds to update or replace the 30-year-old retractable bleachers in the North Gym.
Also on the May 16 ballot are two uncontested school board seats. Incumbents Thomas Rowe and Ronald Lott are the only candidates.
District voters are also being asked to approve the purchase of two new school buses for $33,456 and to establish a $3 million capital reserve fund.