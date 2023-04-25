On Monday, the Senate and Assembly each passed a fifth extender for the New York state budget, which by law must be approved and signed by the governor by April 1.
As of Tuesday, the budget was 25 days late.
“We’re here until Friday — minimum — when another budget extender would have to be passed, ” Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said Tuesday afternoon. “There are no budget bills printed yet.”
Giglio was a relatively new state lawmaker the last time the state budget hadn’t been passed by this time — in 2010, when David Paterson was governor. Giglio hopes this budget impasse won’t last that long.
“It’s very disgraceful that we’re doing short extenders,” he said. “Everyone knew what the deadline was. This is dysfunction in Albany.”
Much of the holdup was over bail reform and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to help build 800,000 new housing units across the state. Reports are that Senate and Assembly Democrats have signed off on Hochul’s insistence on bail changes and the housing initiative has be de-emphasized by the governor. Other smaller issues remain to be resolved before this year’s budget stalemate is resolved.
So what’s holding things up now?
“Since we haven’t seen it (bail reform changes), I don’t know what’s in it,” Giglio said. The Republican assemblyman said the issues of dangerousness and the discretion of the judge are most important to him.
Giglio said petty shoplifters in Olean, for example, are arrested then released without bail to go out and steal again. “It’s a real big problem in Olean. There is also the issue of people out with no cash bail not appearing in court,” he said.
“What I hear,” Giglio said, “is they keep watering the changes down and when done it will amount to about nothing.”
The housing initiative “was a mess,” Giglio added.
Both are examples “of why policy should not be part of the budget,” he said. “Bills should be brought to the floor for debate and then vote on them. It’s shocking that it’s gone on this long.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was on the Senate floor Monday debating whether policy issues like bail and housing should be inserted in state budget negotiations.
Earlier this week, legislation seeking to automatically seal criminal records of New Yorkers was reported to be among the issues raised during budget discussions, many of which have centered on public safety and criminal justice proposals.
The “Clean Slate” legislation would automatically seal certain criminal records after those convicted of a crime have completed incarceration and completed either a three-year waiting period for misdemeanors or a seven-year waiting period for felonies. The Albany Times Union reported the bill does contain certain carve-outs, including one that would allow agencies to view records before granting firearm licenses.
People eligible for sealing also cannot be under probation or on parole for the eligible conviction.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Borrello said he supports the concept of “second chances,” which is at the core of the “Clean Slate” legislation.
But he added, “My wife and I have hired formerly incarcerated people at our businesses, but did so with full knowledge of their pasts,” the state senator said in his post. “Like so many bills in Albany, the current ‘Clean Slate’ bill goes too far by allowing for the sealing of violent felony convictions, which carries needless risks.”
He said the legislation has a “liability shield” for employers to protect them if one of their hires commits a crime. “There is an opportunity to make progress on this issue, but this bill, in its current form, isn’t the answer.”
The issue has been invoked along with changes to the retooled bail statute proposed by Hochul’s office, which dominated budget discussions for weeks. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said her conference — where the legislation originated — is still supportive of the measure but pointed to Hochul’s concerns around the time period before records would be sealed.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers don’t get paid until the budget is passed and signed by the governor. Legislators salaries increased this year from $110,000 to $142,000, the highest in the U.S.
Passing budget extenders, however, make sure that state employees get paid.