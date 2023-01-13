Due to the Martin Luther King Day federal holiday, there will not be a print edition of the Olean Times Herald on Monday.
Log on to www.oleantimesherald.com for news and sports reports from the weekend.
The Times Herald's offices will be open for regular hours on Monday, and a print edition will be published for Tuesday.
