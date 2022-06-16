Due to the new Juneteenth federal holiday, there will be no print edition of the Olean Times Herald Monday because the post offices will be closed.
The Times Herald's business and editorial offices will be open for regular business hours on Monday, and an edition will be printed for delivery on Tuesday.
The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order Number 3 in Galveston, Texas, informing residents that the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official on Jan. 1, 1863, had freed all slaves.
After Gordon read the order, freed slaves in Galveston rejoiced in the streets, as slavery was abolished in the rebellious states. Although slavery wasn’t officially abolished in all states until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in December 1865, Juneteenth captured the jubilation of Black men, women and children in what was the Confederacy.