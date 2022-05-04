ALLEGANY — No one spoke at Wednesday’s annual meeting on the proposed $25.9 million Allegany-Limestone Central School District budget.
It is a 5.7% increase from the 2021-22 school year, but carries no property tax increase for the eighth straight year, according to District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi.
Then superintendent said school officials met last week with the 60 Plus Club to review the budget which residents will vote on May 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at the district office at the high school.
The only question, according to Giannicchi, was from a resident who asked if there was no tax increase, why should people come out and vote?
“I told him when you vote, it validates that we are doing things right. It is an evaluation.” If there were questions and a large number of votes against the budget, school board members would have to rethink things.
There are two uncontested school board seats that will be voted on at the same time as the budget.
Incumbent board member Diane McGuire and Dr. Thayaparan Mathanakaran are on the ballot for two seats.
Board members congratulated members of the Allegany-Limestone students who participated in the 2022 Cattaraugus County Envirothon and brought home first prize.
The board also congratulated Jay King, a 15-year school board member and longtime music teacher Bill Fancher who is retiring in June for their selection by the Western New York Education Service Council.
The board appointed three teachers to four-year probationary periods: Hannah Schifley, high school math; and Kelly Fitzgerald and Erin Martin, both elementary school teachers.
Giannicchi said the board has nine more teachers to appoint to mostly replace teachers who are retiring.