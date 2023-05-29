OLEAN — No one was injured in a Saturday morning fire on North 11th Street.
City firefighters reported a call at 4:27 a.m. Saturday for a structure fire at 142 N. 11th St. Olean Fire Department crews arrived with two engines and an ambulance, reporting fire in the outside of the building’s northwest corner and light smoke. All residents of the building evacuated before firefighters arrived and were accounted for. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters used water to extinguish the exterior fire, then used thermal imaging to find fire spreading inside the walls. Crews removed lath and plaster walls to expose the fire and extinguish it. Salvage and overhaul operations were put in place to protect the personal property of the tenants.
The two-unit residential building, according to Cattaraugus County property records, was built in 1930 and is owned by Firkel LTD of Olean.
The fire investigation team was called to investigate, and a cause has not been reported.
The tenants were assisted by Love Thy Neighbor Response.
Mutual aid was provided by Cattaraugus County Deputy Fire Coordinator 4 and Portville Fire Department’s air truck, Trans Am appeared on scene, and Allegany and Westons Mills were on standby at Olean fire stations.
Fire Chief Eric Maurouard commended the tenants for quickly recognizing the situation and evacuating the home. Firefighters stressed the need to have functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to alert of dangerous emergencies. City residents are encouraged to test detectors regularly, and contact the Olean Fire Department at 376-5609 with questions or if a resident does not have functioning detectors.