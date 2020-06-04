OLEAN — No new positive COVID-19 tests were reported for Cattaraugus County residents on Thursday.
The total number of positive tests remained at 71 for a second day even as the number of negative COVID-19 tests surpassed 5,000.
The good news is that 56 people have recovered from the coronavirus. There are 12 active cases. The bad news is that four have died.
With diagnostic testing up to 5,367 individuals, there have been 5,197 negative tests, according to Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. More test results are expected today.
Eighty-three individuals remain in quarantine. County Health Department community health nurses check with those in quarantine daily.
Contact tracers interview each new COVID-19 positive individual to track their contacts and places they have been since becoming infected with the virus.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommended people around the state who participated in demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis get tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 diagnostic tests and antibody testing are both widely available. Individuals wishing to be tested should call the county Emergency Operations Center at 938-9119.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, officials reported four new cases since earlier this week, giving the county 52 overall.
Forty-four people have recovered from COVID-19 to date, with a reported 19 people in quarantine/isolation as of Thursday afternoon.
