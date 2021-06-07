OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second day in a row there were no positives in testing for the virus.
There was one new case reported in the county on Saturday.
The reason for declining reports of new coronavirus cases is twofold: there are fewer residents requesting tests and increasing vaccination rates.
The daily positivity was 0%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.6% and the 14-day average was 1%, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director.
As of Monday there were 27,094 residents who had completed their vaccine series and 31,409 people with at least one dose of the vaccine, Watkins said.
That is equal to 50% of the population 18 and older who have had at least one dose and 40.9% of the entire population, he said.
While the rate of vaccinations have been dropping, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held out another carrot Monday, saying when the state’s vaccination rate hits 70%, he’ll drop the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Monday, Cattaraugus County had reported 5,715 positive COVID-19 tests of residents. There have been 5,591 who have recovered. There have been 105 deaths.
The health department is following 19 active COVID-19 cases, six in the hospital and 46 in contact quarantine.
The breakdown by region of the county is 3,072 in the southeast corner of the county, 1,090 from the northeast, 862 from the southwest and 691 from the northwest. There have been 3,051 women with COVID-19 and 2,664 men.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.