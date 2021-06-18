OLEAN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The county’s total number of coronavirus cases remained at 5,722. Of that number, 5,722 people have recovered and 107 residents have died.
The daily positivity Friday was 0.5%. The seven-day rolling average was 0.3% and the 14-day average was .3%.
The health department is following three active cases, one resident who is hospitalized and 13 in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said 29,015 residents have completed their vaccine series and there are 32,085 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 50.9% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 41.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: