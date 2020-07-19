No new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported over the weekend in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, while for the second straight day the number of people hospitalized across New York with the coronavirus dropped to the lowest level since the pandemic began.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there were 722 people hospitalized in the state on Saturday, the lowest since March 18 and down slightly from Friday. The number of deaths in the state rose slightly at 13; the total is 25,048.
Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 500 newly confirmed cases, representing about 1% of all tests performed. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
New York, once a pandemic hot spot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But Cuomo has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.
“I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Patient hospitalizations across the state on Saturday totaled 722 (down 21 from Friday); 79 patients were newly admitted (+14 from Friday).
The number of patients in intensive care units was 160 (-12 from Friday), while ICU patients with intubation was 96 (-4).
In Western New York, 1.2% of people tested for coronavirus were positive on Thursday, 1.3% were positive on Friday and only 1% on Saturday. Those numbers have been consistent over the past several days.