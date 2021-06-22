OLEAN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported again on Monday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, while there was one new case reported in Allegany County.
In Cattaraugus County there have been 5,723 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 5,613 have recovered. There have been 107 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Tuesday’s positivity rate was 0%, a repeat of Monday’s count. The county’s seven-day rolling average is 0.3%. That compares to a 0.27% rate for all of Western New York and 0.36% statewide. The county’s 14-day rolling average is 0.2%.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 29,427 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 32,207 people with at least one dose of vaccine.
More than half — 51.1% — of the 18 and older population in the county have received at least one vaccine dose and 41.9% of the entire population have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is 701-3777.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.