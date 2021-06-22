OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
There have been 5,723 COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths since March 2020. There are 5,613 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The health department is now following three active cases and 11 in contact quarantine.
The county’s daily positivity was 0% on Monday, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. The seven-day rolling average was 0.3%, slightly lower than the state’s seven-day rolling average of 0.37%. Western New York’s seven-day rolling average is 0.27%. The county’s 14-day average is 0.2%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said that 29,380 residents have completed their vaccine series and there are 32,177 people with at least one vaccine dose.
There is now 51.1% of the population 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose, and 41.9% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, said Watkins.
The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is (716) 701-3777.