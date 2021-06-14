BELMONT — Health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Allegany County.
On Monday, officials from the Allegany County Department of Health reported no new cases on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Officials do not update the online tracking system over the weekend. The last new case in the county was reported Friday, and the last day to see more than one new case was June 8.
To date, 3,602 cases have been reported, with 3,539 recoveries. State officials report 87 deaths of county residents due to the disease, with 57 people dying inside the county’s borders.
The number of individuals in quarantine or isolation — into the hundreds previously during the pandemic — dropped to 38 on Monday. To date, 13,184 such orders have been issued.
Vaccine administrations in the county remain the lowest in the state.
To date, 16,874 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, or 36.3% of county residents. Taking into account just adults, 43.4% have received at least one dose. Total completed vaccines broke 15,000 as of Monday, the state reported, or 32.3% of county residents.
Across the state, 55.7% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.4% of all adults receiving at least one dose. For completed vaccines, 49.2% of New Yorkers have a full series, while 60.2% of all adults have a full series.
The counties with the next-lowest first dose rates are Tioga and Lewis counties, at 40.7% of residents having at least one dose. Tioga County is also the only other county in the state with an adult first-dose rate below 50% — at 49.1%.
The next round of community clinics in Allegany County includes:
June 23 — Fillmore Fire Hall, 3-5 p.m. Second dose July 21.
June 30 — New Hudson Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose July 28.
July 7 — Whitesville Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose Aug. 4.
Call (585) 268-9250 and press option 4 to register.