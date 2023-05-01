OLEAN -- Three people were displaced in a Sunday afternoon fire, but no one was injured.
Acting city fire Chief Eric Maurouard reported firefighters were called to 117 S. Third St. at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with smoke coming from the roof. Within three minutes, the first city fire crews on two engines and an ambulance arrived, finding smoke coming from the interior walls. Using hand tools and thermal imaging, the origin of the fire was found, the walls opened, and the fire extinguished within five minutes.
Maurouard reported that the fire was electrical in origin.
The City of Olean Fire Department units were assisted by Deputy 4, TransAm Ambulance and City of Olean Code Enforcement. Believers Chapel provided assistance for the residents.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the two-unit structure is owned by the state of Beverly Hanophy, and has a market value of $56,154.