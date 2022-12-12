OLEAN — No one was hurt in a pair of fires Sunday evening, but residents of an apartment were displaced by one of the blazes.
City firefighters responded at around 6:06 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 208½ W. Greene St. Two fire crews arrived three minutes later, reporting smoke and fire from the front, right-side apartment of the building. Everyone got out of the home without injury and were assisted at the scene by first responders.
Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported that crews used a 1¾-inch hose line and hand tools to knock down the bulk of the fire at the front door. As they entered the structure, they found heavy smoke and residual flames, which they put out while ventilating the building. The fire was reported as under control within 20 minutes of arrival.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team. Damage to structure and contents was estimated by firefighters at $25,000. City of Olean Code Enforcement has posted the apartment as uninhabitable.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the structure is owned by Reg Bennett Jr. of Olean. The four-apartment, two-story structure was built in 1880 and is assessed at $53,000.
Olean fire units left the site at 8:45 p.m. They were assisted by Deputy 4, Westons Mills Fire Department, Portville Fire Department, Allegany Rescue, Allegany Fire Department and Hinsdale Fire Department.
MEANWHILE, firefighters were called at around 7:39 p.m. to 302 E. Oak St. for a report of a van on fire near a residence.
Allegany firefighters, on standby at Olean’s Central Fire Station because of the apartment fire, responded to the call along with Olean Engine 42. Firefighters were told that the operator of the vehicle saw flames from behind the headlight after pulling into the driveway and used a garden hose to put the fire out.
Using a thermal imaging camera, firefighters found that an electrical fire behind the headlight was the cause and put more water on it until it was cool. Firefighters left the scene by 8 p.m., and city police assisted at the scene.
