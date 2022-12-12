Olean fire

Olean Firefighter Jordan Smith (right) and Lt. Brian Livoto prepare to enter a fire at 208 W. Greene St. on Sunday evening.

OLEAN — No one was hurt in a pair of fires Sunday evening, but residents of an apartment were displaced by one of the blazes.

City firefighters responded at around 6:06 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 208½ W. Greene St. Two fire crews arrived three minutes later, reporting smoke and fire from the front, right-side apartment of the building. Everyone got out of the home without injury and were assisted at the scene by first responders.

