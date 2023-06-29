OLEAN — Two residents of an Alder Street apartment were displaced due to a Tuesday afternoon fire, but no injuries were reported.
The City of Olean Fire Department responded at 1:39 p.m. to reports of a structure fire at Apartment No. 59 of the ground-floor complex at 401 Alder St., Fire Chief Eric Maurouard said.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the apartment when they first arrived at the scene, Maurouard said. Crews quickly extinguished the fire from inside the apartment and rescued one dog and one cat.
The apartment complex is located on the corner of Alder Street and Seneca Avenue and is owned by the City of Olean Housing Authority. The roughly 3-acre property is assessed at $1.13 million.
The fire was deemed under control at 1:56 p.m. Beyond the two displaced adult residents, Maurouard said no other tenants of the multiple-occupancy building were affected.
The cause of the fire was deemed a cooking accident following ventilation of the structure and a check for any fire extension, Maurouard said.
The City of Olean Police Department and Trans AM Services assisted at the scene.
The fire department would like to remind everyone of the following cooking safety tips:
1. Stay in the kitchen while you are using the stovetop, whether frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. Set a timer if you are using the oven and plan to leave the room.
2. Keep anything that can catch fire – such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging and kitchen towels – away from the stovetop.
3. Keep children and pets away from the stove when cooking.
4. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, avoid cooking.
5. If a fire occurs, alert others and leave the building. Call 911 immediately.
6. Grease fires can be extinguished by placing a lid over the pan and then turning the stovetop off.
7. For oven fires, turn the oven off and keep the door closed.