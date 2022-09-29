OLEAN — While the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across southern states through the weekend, there is no effect expected in our local area.
“It doesn’t look like we’ll have any impact,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo Wednesday. “The remnants of Ian are expected to stay south of our region. After today, it looks like we’ll be entering a dry period. Except for some high clouds this weekend, there won’t be any impact.”
After the chance of showers later tonight, the weather is expected to stay dry straight through the end of next week with a mix of sun and clouds most days.
Temperatures are going to stay cooler with no real warm up in the long range forecast. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the mid-to-high 50s with a low of near freezing. Friday will warm up to the mid-60s, which is expected to last throughout next week and low temperatures will warm slightly to stay in the low-to-mid 40s.