OLEAN — While the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt across southern states through the weekend, there is no effect expected in our local area.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll have any impact,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo Wednesday. “The remnants of Ian are expected to stay south of our region. After today, it looks like we’ll be entering a dry period. Except for some high clouds this weekend, there won’t be any impact.”

