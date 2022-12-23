OLEAN — Due to the federal Christmas holiday, which falls Monday, there will be no Olean Times Herald edition printed for that day.
The Times Herald offices will be closed Monday as well.
Snow showers. High 2F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -1F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern and western Cattaraugus county, and northwestern Wyoming county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
OLEAN — Due to the federal Christmas holiday, which falls Monday, there will be no Olean Times Herald edition printed for that day.
The Times Herald offices will be closed Monday as well.
A Times Herald edition will be printed for Tuesday.
The Times Herald staff wishes all of its readers in the communities it served a Merry Christmas.
Looking ahead to the New Year's Day holiday, there will also be no Times Herald printed for Monday, Jan. 2.
