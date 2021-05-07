OLEAN — Authorities and volunteers are continuing to search for 20-year-old Cole Geise, with a new effort set for Saturday.
City of Olean police reported no new developments in the search on Friday for Geise, who disappeared Sunday morning. A search of the 49-acre Gargoyle Park proved unfruitful Thursday evening, despite the use of dogs in the search.
A larger search was planned for noon Saturday, with a headquarters set up at War Veterans Park. Volunteers are being sought for the effort.
Geise is described as autistic and is 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with the word “EKHO” on the front, possibly blue jeans or some type of pajama bottoms, and white sneakers.
If found, police cautioned that it may be best not to approach him, suggesting that anyone who sees Geise takes photographs or video, follows from a distance, and contacts authorities — by calling city police at 376-5677 or by calling 9-1-1 — as soon as possible.
Casandra Geise, the mother of Cole, posted to Facebook on Friday morning expressing her frustration with the search and the emotional strain of a missing child.
“You can’t cry because you’re trying to focus and ignore you have not slept, you’re then crying because you’re realizing another night is approaching,” she said in the post. “To top it off you have two other children who need their mom just as much because they can’t find their brother either. Your spouse is out there on the opposite side of the same nightmare and you’re both out there trying to end your nightmare for each other.”
She noted Cole often leaves home around 7 a.m. — as he did on Sunday — and returns at 10 p.m. every evening.
“Cole lives by a routine, he is meticulous,” she said. “Everyday he gets up and he will either stay home, or he will walk outside. He has a shower schedule, a routine of how he washes his face. He has a routine for when he decides it’s a stay home kind of day. He has a walk day routine. All his routines he has made up on his own. Once in a while he will not do something routine and it shocks us but we get it, sometimes you just need a day to not do nothing.
“We have not seen him since SATURDAY NIGHT. Only his brother heard him leave Sunday morning,” she said, noting that the family has not had any confirmation of his whereabouts, despite checks of security cameras across the area. “With all tips, not one photo to even dismiss.
“Lord please show us the way to him,” she added.
