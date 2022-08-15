Grass fire

Olean city firefighters quickly put out a grass fire on the levee along the Allegheny River in South Olean on Monday. Fire Chief Tim Smith (second from right) said that after a string of similar fires, residents should be careful with recreational fires, discarding smoking materials or setting off fireworks to avoid such accidental blazes. 

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — No one was hurt and no property damage reported after an afternoon grass fire on the flood-control levee along the Allegheny River on Monday.

Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported that firefighters were called to the levee near the 600 block of West Greene Street at 12:20 p.m. for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter as smoke billowed from the approximately half-acre burn. The fire crews used rakes, a hose-line and water extinguishers to quickly douse the blaze.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

