OLEAN — No one was hurt and no property damage reported after an afternoon grass fire on the flood-control levee along the Allegheny River on Monday.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported that firefighters were called to the levee near the 600 block of West Greene Street at 12:20 p.m. for a reported fire. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter as smoke billowed from the approximately half-acre burn. The fire crews used rakes, a hose-line and water extinguishers to quickly douse the blaze.
No injuries or property damage were reported, and fire crews left the scene after about half an hour.
The cause was undetermined, Richardson said.
“The City of Olean Fire Department wants to remind people of the dry conditions that we are currently in and to take care when having recreational fires, discarding smoking materials, or setting off fireworks,” Richardson said. “This is the third such fire on the levees in the past two weeks.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Olean area is experiencing a moderate drought — the second step on a five-tier drought scale. Portions of New York City and the Hudson River valley are classified as a severe drought — step three on the scale — while about half the state is in the first two tiers.
Potential rain was in the forecast for Tuesday, with the best chance in the afternoon hours, as well as Wednesday. Projected highs are expected to remain in the pleasant lower 70s until Friday, when a return to about 80 degrees is possible.
