ELDRED, Pa. — The “No Child’s Play” exhibit will be on display at the Eldred WWII Museum for only a few more days.
The exhibit opens a window into the world of children during the Holocaust, highlighting their attempts to maintain their childhood and youth. The exhibit was created and developed by Yad Vashem and is on loan from the American Society for Yad Vashem.
Partnering with the Temple B’nai Congregation in Olean, the Eldred WWII Museum is hosting the exhibit until Sunday.
The museum will also be hosting a Holocaust survivor on the final day of the exhibit at 1:30 p.m. Grigory Shershnevsky, in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, will be giving a presentation on his experiences as a child in Vilna, Lithuania during the Holocaust.
Visitors can view the exhibit during museum hours, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, email info@eldredpaww2museum.com or call 814-225-2220.