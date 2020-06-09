LITTLE VALLEY — After a Cattaraugus County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, tests were offered to all inmates and corrections staff.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said more than 35 inmates and about 75% of the full-time corrections staff who agreed to be tested were negative for COVID-19.
“A handful of inmates refused to be tested,” Whitcomb said Monday. “We don’t force anyone.”
The inmate who tested positive on May 29 did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, Whitcomb said. He has been in isolation since he was admitted to the jail. He continues to be asymptomatic and in isolation in an unused wing of the jail.
The inmate has been treated in isolation. He is asked to turn and face the wall when his food is delivered to his cell, Whitcomb said.
Of the approximately 60 full- and part-time corrections officers, only full-time employees were tested because few of the part-time COs have been working since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff said.
About three-quarters of the full-time corrections officers ended up taking the COVID-19 test, according to Whitcomb.
The jail population has dropped to the mid-80s during the pandemic, Whitcomb said. The jail was built to house 150 inmates. “We were always in the 130 range.”
The drop in the number of inmates is due partly to the state’s bail reform laws that no longer requires bail for misdemeanor arrests. Law enforcement has also been making fewer arrests in the past three months.
“We only have people in jail who are absolutely necessary,” Whitcomb said.
Because there is sufficient room to isolate new prisoners, the decision has been made to begin accepting federal prisoners again, the sheriff added.
Federal prisoners, like any inmate, will be tested for coronavirus when admitted to the jail and held in isolation until the test results are back.
Dr. Brian Walters, the jail’s medical director, and Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins approved the decision on federal prisoners.
The doctors have also advised patrol deputies on personal safety protocols, Whitcomb said.
“If you follow the protocols, they are designed to let you do your job and stay safe,” the sheriff said. “Everyone has developed more confidence with the protocols.”