OLEAN — Jade Maybee, RN, a nurse clinical supervisor on the second floor at Olean General Hospital, was recently presented the third-quarter nightingale award.
The award, a result of nominations from medical providers, is presented quarterly to a nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients and serves as a role model for peers.
“Jade Maybee is a patient advocate, kind, very compassionate and overall a good human being,” her nomination stated. “She is one of the best nurses and an asset to the organization.”
Upper Allegheny Health System named the nursing award after Florence Nightingale, who laid the groundwork for the philosophy and underpinnings of modern-day nursing. Throughout Florence Nightingale’s career she displayed qualities such as integrity, nursing excellence, compassion and service.
Maybee received the award because "she exudes these qualities as a nurse within the organization."
