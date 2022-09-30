Nightingale Award presented to OGH nurse

Jade Maybee (left), RN, is awarded the Nightingale Award by Upper Allegheny Health System administration. With Maybee is Laurie Dunn, MS, RN, UAHS Chief Nursing Officer.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Jade Maybee, RN, a nurse clinical supervisor on the second floor at Olean General Hospital, was recently presented the third-quarter nightingale award.

The award, a result of nominations from medical providers, is presented quarterly to a nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients and serves as a role model for peers.

