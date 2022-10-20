SALAMANCA — A Night of Frights event is in the works for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Salamanca Rail Museum, 170 N. Main St.
The event features a Frights in the Freight House attraction, $2 per person with children 4 and younger free. There will also be a Trunk or Treat.
Night of Frights also includes face painting and a spooky backdrop for family photos and selfies. Mar’s Spooky Trove will be selling Halloween decor. Refreshments will be available, including apple cider, donuts and tasty treats from the Wanderer Hut.
For more information, contact the rail museum at 945-3133.