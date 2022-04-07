OLEAN — After pausing for two years due to COVID-19, the Olean City School District Foundation is holding its 4th annual “A Night at the Races” event May 6.
This year’s event will be held at a new location, the Woodside Tavern on the Range on West River Road, allowing more room for reserved tables of six, eight, 10 or 12 and two screens for viewing the races. Reserved tables provided companies and families to participate as a group.
There are several levels of sponsorship available from Naming a Horse, $10, to the Triple Crown, $750.
This year organizers have added reserved tables for 6 at $200, 8 at $250, 10 at $300 and 12 at $350. No reserved seating will be available.
Although the entertainment was great in previous years, organizers are looking to improve the food, drink and horse races. They’ve recently added High Rollers betting and the Trifecta 50/50, and this year they are adding two betting lines to streamline the process.
This event is a fundraiser for the Olean City School District Foundation. For more information, contact John Irving at (716) 397-8223 or jjirving03@gmail.com.