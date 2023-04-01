OLEAN — The Olean City School District Foundation will host its 4th annual “A Night at the Races” event on May 5.
This year’s event will again be at the Woodside Tavern on the Range on West River Road, allowing more room for reserved tables of six, eight, 10 or 12 and two screens for viewing the races. Reserved tables provide companies and families to participate as a group.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the first race posted at 7 o’clock.
Although the entertainment was great last year, organizers are looking to improve the food, drink and horse races. High rollers betting and the Trifecta 50/50 were added in 2022, and organizers are adding two betting lines to streamline the process this year.
There are several levels of sponsorship available, from naming a horse for $10 to the Triple Crown for $800. Reserve tables for six at $200, eight for $250, 10 for $300 and 12 for $350.
This event is a fundraiser for the Olean City School District Foundation, established in 2002 to provide additional funds to support special academic programs and curriculum enrichment in all Olean city schools.
Any district staff member with an idea and plan for implementation may apply for a foundation grant. All foundation funds collected through donation and fundraising efforts go to the district-wide grants program.
Previous grants for programs include 3-D printers, outdoor play, leaders lounge, Pi Day competition, eSports Club and Camp Huskie, among others.
For more information, contact John Irving at (716) 397-8223 or jjirving03@gmail.com.