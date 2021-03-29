NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — A man found dead after a house fire in Niagara Falls has been identified as a 23-year-old college student from New Jersey, authorities said.
Patrick Romano, of Toms River, was a junior at Niagara University in the sport and recreation management program and a player on the school’s Purple Eagles club hockey team, James J. Maher, the university’s president, said in a letter Sunday to the college community.
Romano’s body was found inside a home in the 1400 block of Wyoming Avenue in Niagara Falls, which is about a mile from the college, according to police and firefighters.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and took two hours to control, the Niagara Falls Fire Department said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.